Line One: Adult ADD / ADHD

Dr. Vatsal Thakkar and Dr. Woodard discuss adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) / Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) -- what it is, how it affects adults, and treatment options.Host: Dr. Thad WoodardGuest: Dr. Vatsal Thakkar, M.D., B.S. Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, NYUOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Mon, May 7, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Mon, May 7, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: