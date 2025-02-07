Join us for Be My Neighbor Day 2025!



Be My Neighbor Day is one of AKPM's most anticipated events annually, bringing together local organizations and families for a unique and fun experience. Meet over 20 community partners that serve families and young children, learn about new early education resources, and enjoy games and activities including a meet and greet with Daniel Tiger. Through Be My Neighbor Day, AKPM strives to create stronger bonds between these groups and to uplift and connect the community.





This event is completely free and open to the public. Registration to meet Daniel Tiger is recommended. Reserve a spot for your family at



