Our favorite 30 photos from the 2024 Iditarod ceremonial start

Thirty-eight mushers and hundreds of sled dogs dashed through Anchorage on Saturday for the ceremonial start of the 2024 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Temperatures hovered in the single digits, with wind chills making it feel even colder during the early-morning hours downtown as mushers prepared for the parade-like event.

Many teams have done this all before, like Aaron Burmeister who’s setting out on his 22nd Iditarod. But more than a dozen others prepared to head to Nome for the first time.

“The pre-race jitters are real,” said rookie Isaac Teaford.

As teams traversed the 11-mile route down city streets and trails, fans held out their hands for high-fives and offered hot dogs and beers to the passing mushers. It was a sunny and joyful scene ahead of Sunday’s official race start out of Willow.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the day: