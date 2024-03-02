Here's what some of the Iditarod's youngest fans love about the race

Iditarod fans took to the trails in Anchorage on Saturday for the race’s ceremonial start, and the crowd included a lot of children.

Some sipped hot chocolate. Some held out their hands for high-fives. And many of the race’s youngest fans had their eyes on one thing: collecting dog booties that mushers tossed as they raced by.

Listen:

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Reporter Ava White: Hey buddy, what’s your name?

Gus Ostrander: Gus.

AW: Gus, how old are you?

GO: Seven.

AW: What are you drinking right now?

GO: A hot cocoa.

AW: Are you excited for today?

GO: Yeah!

AW: Why?

GO: Because, it’s the Iditarod!

AW: Why do you like the Iditarod?

GO: Because they hand out dog booties.

AW: What’s your name?

Emma Grenier: Emma.

AW: How old are you, Emma?

EG: Four.

AW: How are you feeling today, are you excited?

EG: Yeah.

AW: For what?

EG: The puppies.

AW: Are you trying to high-five all the mushers?

EG: Yeah.

AW: Are you trying to catch some dog booties today if they throw some out?

EG: Yeah, we already got two!

AW: What colors were they?

EG: Black and red.

Mercedes Nester: My name is Mercedes and I’m 10 years old.

AW: How are you feeling today?

MN: Good.

AW: Do you have a favorite team?

MN: I don’t know any certain names, but I like the ones that go the fastest. I just think that’s really cool.

AW: Are you going to catch some dog booties today when they throw them on the trail?

MN: Yeah. I played softball for about seven or eight years, so it might be easier for me to catch them.

AW: What’s your name and how old are you?

HH: Hannah, I’m four.

AW: What are you eating right now?

HH: Popcorn.

AW: What’s your favorite part, do you like the dogs, the racers or how fast they go?

HH: The dogs.

AW: What are your names?

Vanessa Young: Vanessa.

Mariah Young: Mariah.

Brianna Young: Briana.

AW: Do you guys have a favorite team?

MY: Number 23. I forgot his name, but he won last year.

AW: Ryan Redington?

MY: Yeah!

AW: Have you guys seen the Iditarod before?

MY: Yeah, we watched last year.

AW: Is there anything else you’re excited for today?

VY: Getting able to watch it with family and friends.

AW: Hi Emmett, my name is Ava.

EB: There’s doggies coming from over there!

AW: Oh look! Oh wait, those are just people.

EB: Yeah, those are people. Not doggies.

AW: Yeah, those aren’t dogs. They’re coming though.

EB: Yeah, they’re coming.

AW: Oh, look!

EB: Woo!

AW: Look at the dogs! All 12 of them!

EB: Woohoo!