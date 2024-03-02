Here's what some of the Iditarod's youngest fans love about the race
Iditarod fans took to the trails in Anchorage on Saturday for the race’s ceremonial start, and the crowd included a lot of children.
Some sipped hot chocolate. Some held out their hands for high-fives. And many of the race’s youngest fans had their eyes on one thing: collecting dog booties that mushers tossed as they raced by.
Listen:
The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
Reporter Ava White: Hey buddy, what’s your name?
Gus Ostrander: Gus.
AW: Gus, how old are you?
GO: Seven.
AW: What are you drinking right now?
GO: A hot cocoa.
AW: Are you excited for today?
GO: Yeah!
AW: Why?
GO: Because, it’s the Iditarod!
AW: Why do you like the Iditarod?
GO: Because they hand out dog booties.
AW: What’s your name?
Emma Grenier: Emma.
AW: How old are you, Emma?
EG: Four.
AW: How are you feeling today, are you excited?
EG: Yeah.
AW: For what?
EG: The puppies.
AW: Are you trying to high-five all the mushers?
EG: Yeah.
AW: Are you trying to catch some dog booties today if they throw some out?
EG: Yeah, we already got two!
AW: What colors were they?
EG: Black and red.
Mercedes Nester: My name is Mercedes and I’m 10 years old.
AW: How are you feeling today?
MN: Good.
AW: Do you have a favorite team?
MN: I don’t know any certain names, but I like the ones that go the fastest. I just think that’s really cool.
AW: Are you going to catch some dog booties today when they throw them on the trail?
MN: Yeah. I played softball for about seven or eight years, so it might be easier for me to catch them.
AW: What’s your name and how old are you?
HH: Hannah, I’m four.
AW: What are you eating right now?
HH: Popcorn.
AW: What’s your favorite part, do you like the dogs, the racers or how fast they go?
HH: The dogs.
AW: What are your names?
Vanessa Young: Vanessa.
Mariah Young: Mariah.
Brianna Young: Briana.
AW: Do you guys have a favorite team?
MY: Number 23. I forgot his name, but he won last year.
AW: Ryan Redington?
MY: Yeah!
AW: Have you guys seen the Iditarod before?
MY: Yeah, we watched last year.
AW: Is there anything else you’re excited for today?
VY: Getting able to watch it with family and friends.
AW: Hi Emmett, my name is Ava.
EB: There’s doggies coming from over there!
AW: Oh look! Oh wait, those are just people.
EB: Yeah, those are people. Not doggies.
AW: Yeah, those aren’t dogs. They’re coming though.
EB: Yeah, they’re coming.
AW: Oh, look!
EB: Woo!
AW: Look at the dogs! All 12 of them!
EB: Woohoo!