Taming the Iditarod Trail

The Iditarod Trail was once a way to reach mining communities. Most of that is long gone, but economic activity has been returning to the trail in recent years. A mining road will be used to replace a dangerous set of switchbacks this year, and that could be just the beginning.



Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

This program is part of a reporting partnership that includes APRN, NPR and Kaiser Health News.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE