Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taming the Iditarod Trail

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published February 24, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKST

The Iditarod Trail was once a way to reach mining communities.  Most of that is long gone, but economic activity has been returning to the trail in recent years.  A mining road will be used to replace a dangerous set of switchbacks this year, and that could be just the beginning.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

This program is part of a reporting partnership that includes APRN, NPR and Kaiser Health News.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Tags
Talk of Alaska Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel