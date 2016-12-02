Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Catching the bus

Published December 2, 2016 at 6:00 PM AKST

People Mover is Anchorage’s public transit system. Budget realities are forcing new analysis on how to best serve riders with the available resources.

With limits come creativity. A new report from the transit agency shares two potential scenarios for modifying city bus service. Public meetings all this month invite community feedback and input:

Covenant House
Monday, 12/5
5:30pm - 7:30pm

Eagle River Library, Room 170
Tuesday, 12/6
5:30pm - 7:30pm

City Hall, Room 155
Thursday, 12/8
5:30pm - 7:30pm

Muldoon Library
Tuesday, 12/13
5pm - 7pm

Ocean View Elementary
Thursday, 12/15
6:30pm - 8pm

Mountain View Library
Saturday, 12/17
2pm - 4pm

That makes the timing for today’s Hometown Alaska topic especially perfect. Transit Planner Bart Rudolph will be with us in the studio. He’ll set up the system overview, describe alternatives under consideration, welcome your questions and take notes back to his team at People Mover.

So join us with your experiences, ideas and feedback.

  • Bart Rudolph, People Mover transit planner

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) hometown@alaskapublic.org

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

  • LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

  • REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

