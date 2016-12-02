Catching the bus

People Mover is Anchorage’s public transit system. Budget realities are forcing new analysis on how to best serve riders with the available resources.

With limits come creativity. A new report from the transit agency shares two potential scenarios for modifying city bus service. Public meetings all this month invite community feedback and input:

Covenant House

Monday, 12/5

5:30pm - 7:30pm

Eagle River Library, Room 170

Tuesday, 12/6

5:30pm - 7:30pm

City Hall, Room 155

Thursday, 12/8

5:30pm - 7:30pm

Muldoon Library

Tuesday, 12/13

5pm - 7pm

Ocean View Elementary

Thursday, 12/15

6:30pm - 8pm

Mountain View Library

Saturday, 12/17

2pm - 4pm

That makes the timing for today’s Hometown Alaska topic especially perfect. Transit Planner Bart Rudolph will be with us in the studio. He’ll set up the system overview, describe alternatives under consideration, welcome your questions and take notes back to his team at People Mover.

So join us with your experiences, ideas and feedback.

Bart Rudolph, People Mover transit planner

