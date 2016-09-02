Meet ASD's new superintendent
The new school year is just a few weeks old. The Anchorage School District has a new leader, Superintendent Dr. Deena Paramo. The purpose of today's show is to hear her ideas, goals, plans and strategies for leading one of the largest and most diverse school districts in the country. Questions and ideas from parents, students, teachers and community members are welcome.
Dr. Paramo comes to ASD after a 25-year career in public education, including leading the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District for five years. She's been a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent. She earned her doctorate in Learning Assessment and System Performance from the University of Oregon, and her master's in public school administration from UAA. She is a self-described data nerd, and recently introduced a "dashboard" of ASD performance that will soon be available for the public to view. She says her single most important focus is improving student achievement.
What advice do you have for the new superintendent? Bring your questions and ideas to this discussion.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
- Dr. Deena Paramo, Superintendent, Anchorage School District
