Crack of the bat!

Baseball is as American as hot dogs, peanuts and beer, and summer sunburn. But baseball is also spectacularly northern and Alaskan. How about a night game, with no lights? Happens in the land of the Midnight Sun every summer.

Baseball grew up with the north. On Hometown Alaska, public historian Katie Ringsmuth will share the history of baseball in Alaska, but also some unexpected cultural threads and influences—such as indigenous baseball, baseball diamonds on ice, all-women teams and integrated teams. All are a part of our state's rich baseball history.

You may remember the Anchorage Museum's centennial exhibit dedicated to the sport, Home Field Advantage: Baseball in the Far North. Ringsmuth curated that exhibit and has fascinating stories to tell.

Join us on Hometown Alaska. Tell us how you enjoy baseball, and ask our historian about famous players who've passed through Alaska's college leagues.

Katie Ringsmuth, historian and curator of Home Field Advantage: Baseball in the Far North, Anchorage Museum

