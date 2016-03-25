Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Get gardening!

Alaska Public Media
Published March 25, 2016 at 7:30 PM AKDT

Can't you just feel the dirt beneath your fingernailes?

garden
Back deck, Nunaka Valley home, June 1. (Photo by Dohhn Wood)

Join us on the next Hometown Alaska when two local and seasoned gardeners usher us into the growing season for 2016 with tips on growing vegetables in containers (he reaps 2,000 pounds from 700 square feet!) and how to have the best dirt money can't buy.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Dohnn Wood

  • Dennis Ronsse

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)


  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE
Hometown, Alaska