Get gardening!

Can't you just feel the dirt beneath your fingernailes?

Join us on the next Hometown Alaska when two local and seasoned gardeners usher us into the growing season for 2016 with tips on growing vegetables in containers (he reaps 2,000 pounds from 700 square feet!) and how to have the best dirt money can't buy.

Dohnn Wood

Dennis Ronsse

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2016, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2016, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

