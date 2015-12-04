What price for education?
We all want bright, young students to emerge from our public school system and become contributing citizens. But what is the right price tag for that goal?
Paying for education will continue as a major challenge for Alaskans going into this next legislative session and into our foreseeable future. We ask knowledgeable professionals to paint a graspable view of where education money goes now, and to discuss ways schools can thrive in a challenging economic climate.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Ed Graff, Superintendent, Anchorage School District
- Diane Hirshberg, Center for Alaska Education Policy Research
LINKS:
- Salary and Benefits Schedule & Teacher Tenure Study (PDF)
- New study says standardized pay for Alaska's teachers would be too expensive (ADN, Nov. 16, 2015)
- Fiscal profile for the Anchorage School District 2011 (PDF)
- Alaska Department of Education & Early Development, FY16 projected program allocations based on Legislative appropriations(p. 3, PDF)
- Join the Conversation (ASD community forums, last one Dec. 9, Mears)
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 9, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 9, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.