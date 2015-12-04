What price for education?

We all want bright, young students to emerge from our public school system and become contributing citizens. But what is the right price tag for that goal?

Paying for education will continue as a major challenge for Alaskans going into this next legislative session and into our foreseeable future. We ask knowledgeable professionals to paint a graspable view of where education money goes now, and to discuss ways schools can thrive in a challenging economic climate.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Ed Graff , Superintendent, Anchorage School District

, Superintendent, Anchorage School District Diane Hirshberg, Center for Alaska Education Policy Research

