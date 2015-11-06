Slavery in the shadows

In late September, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced a joint city-state task force on human trafficking convened with the Alaska State Department of Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas. This follows a state task force and 2013 report from former Gov. Sean Parnell.

Sex trafficking is only one aspect of the issue. State officials say they also see examples in home health care, restaurant work and construction.

What conditions foster human trafficking? What do the numbers look like? What is a typical story? Is Alaska especially susceptible? Since it happens in the shadows, how can it be stopped? Or can it?

Joining Hometown Alaska to share their knowledge and strategies to combat human trafficking, our guests include Commissioner of Labor Heidi Drygas, Robin Bronen of the Human Immigration Justice Project, and Mara Kimmel, a long-time activist in this area.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Heidi Drygas , Alaska State Commissioner of Labor

Robin Bronen, Alaska Institute for Justice

Mara Kimmel, long-time human rights activist

