We're all ears at Hometown Alaska

Hometown Alaska has been cranking out shows for six years. Its two veteran hosts will share their individual and different ideas about what makes a good Hometown Alaska program.

But they don't really want to hear from each other. They want to hear from YOU.

We invite your thoughts on programming that you'd like to hear on your local community radio show. Is it more public affairs and issues? Is it the human side of Anchorage and Alaska—the community voices that make up the lyrical sound of our town and our state? Or a blend of both?

We'd love to hear from you. Let us buy you a virtual cup of coffee and listen to what's on your mind. Wednesday on Hometown Alaska.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy and Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: You, the listeners.

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)





Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 9, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 9, 2015, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

