Graduation Rates: How are we doing?

With the last of the local high school graduations fading in a sea of camera snaps, 2014 banners and flower and candy leis, we come to this question: How did we do? Are we graduating more seniors? Which sub-groups are increasing, which are struggling? What do the trends mean?

These sorts of questions get packaged under the umbrella of "graduation rates" and "drop out rates." On the next Hometown Alaska, host Kathleen McCoy and leaders from three local school districts, Anchorage, Kenai and Mat-Su, will walk listeners through the numbers, show where tensions persist and where improvements have occurred, and talk about why. We'll define the difference between a drop out rate and a graduation rate and discuss the challenges Alaska presents, and show you where to find this information yourself.

Much of the last legislative session was packed with discussion on education funding and accountability. This discussion is not about that. We'll be back later this summer with a show on school funding.

This show is aimed at understanding the discussion and drives around graduation rates and drop out rates. Join us with your questions, concerns and insights.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Deena Paramo , Superintendent, Mat-Su Borough School District

Steve Atwater , Superintendent, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

, Superintendent, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Mike Henry, Executive Director, Secondary Education, Anchorage School District

