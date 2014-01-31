Our Weird Weather
In the Lower 48, they're calling it "Sneauxmageddon." Here, in snow-short Alaska, we just call it weird. Or summer in February. Our perennials are budding. Moose are roaming easily. Could bears be next? And what are the economic costs to Alaska when Mother Nature doesn't supply our usual seasonal precipitation? We may be able host the Ski for Women, but what about the Fur Rondy, the Iditarod, the Iron Dog? Will Alyeska Ski Resort get a chance to re-open?
And we haven't even mentioned the avalanche that closed the road to Valdez. What's that like for residents? Feeling a little claustrophobic yet?
Join host Kathleen McCoy and various weather/climate/avalanche experts on the next Hometown Alaska. Tell us what's happening in your yard. If you're from Valdez, what's the mood in town? And let's hear it for ice creepers, about the only way to move around on some of our ice-choked walkways!
GUESTS:
- Dave Snider, National Weather Service
- Wendy Wagner, Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
- Brian Brettschneider, climatologist, Borealis Scientific, SWCA Enviro Consultants
- Pete Carter, AK DOT avalanche forecaster in Valdez
LINKS:
- Alaska Slushy in Winter Warmth, Peter Sinclair, blog-Climate Denial Crock of the Week
- Is global warming behind the polar vortex? (Rutgers University, 1/30/14)
- Jennifer Francis, Understanding the jet stream(5 min You Tube video)
- Weather extremes tied to jet stream changes(Weather Underground)
- How locked-in weather spreads woe from Alaska to Alabama (NBC News, 1/28)
- Snow's melting in Alaska, pelting the South. What's going on? (Slate)
- Wild weather tied to unusual jet stream activity (NPR)
- Nome at 51 degrees: Warm temperatures melt winter snow away (The Nome Nugget, 1/30/14)
- Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
- Alaska Climate Info (Brian Brettschneider's fun Facebook page on our state's weather)
- Alaska Avalanche Information Center
- What's up with the weather?(Hometown Alaska, June 14, 2013)
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 5, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 5, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts