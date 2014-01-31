Our Weird Weather

In the Lower 48, they're calling it "Sneauxmageddon." Here, in snow-short Alaska, we just call it weird. Or summer in February. Our perennials are budding. Moose are roaming easily. Could bears be next? And what are the economic costs to Alaska when Mother Nature doesn't supply our usual seasonal precipitation? We may be able host the Ski for Women, but what about the Fur Rondy, the Iditarod, the Iron Dog? Will Alyeska Ski Resort get a chance to re-open?

And we haven't even mentioned the avalanche that closed the road to Valdez. What's that like for residents? Feeling a little claustrophobic yet?

Join host Kathleen McCoy and various weather/climate/avalanche experts on the next Hometown Alaska. Tell us what's happening in your yard. If you're from Valdez, what's the mood in town? And let's hear it for ice creepers, about the only way to move around on some of our ice-choked walkways!

GUESTS:





Dave Snider, National Weather Service

National Weather Service Wendy Wagner , Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center

, Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center Brian Brettschneider , climatologist, Borealis Scientific, SWCA Enviro Consultants

, climatologist, Borealis Scientific, SWCA Enviro Consultants Pete Carter, AK DOT avalanche forecaster in Valdez

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 5, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 5, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

