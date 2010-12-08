Hometown, Alaska: Marian Call

Photo by Brian Adams.She’s funny and spunky, clever and outgoing. But more than that, she’s talented and ambitious and she hails from Anchorage. She’s Marian Call. With three albums out, and back in town for a quick breather after touring the Lower 48 since last spring, this singer songwriter prides herself on being wholly independent. Join host Teeka Ballas and Marian Call on the next Hometown, Alaska as they discuss Marian's method and style and how her tour’s been going.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalistGUESTS:

Marian Call, singer songwriter

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wednesday, December 8, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wednesday, December 8, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: