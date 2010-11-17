Hometown, Alaska: Peter Dunlap Shohl - How do you live with Parkinson’s? Creatively.

If anything, the 2002 diagnosis of Parkinson’s has make Peter Dunlap Shohl’s creative spirit flash to new heights and heats. After more than 25 years pricking the collective community and political conscience at the state’s largest and most influential newspaper, he took a 2008 buyout during one of the Anchorage Daily News’ several and deep staff contractions.That departure hardly signaled the last we’d hear from Pete Dunlap Shohl.This week on Hometown, Alaska join host Kathleen McCoy, for a discussion with Pete on what it’s like to live with an ultimate deadline. He’s negotiated deep-brain stimulation as a mediating treatment for his Parkinson’s, used his deep curiosity and leadership to improve life for other Alaskans with Parkinson’s, and continued to comment, create and express himself fully. Not that any of it has been easy, and we’ll talk about that, too. But expect to laugh, as well. As Pete says, “Humor is the air bag in the car crash of life.”This is one conversation you won’t want to miss on Hometown, Alaska this afternoon at 2:00 pm.LINKS:

Download Audio (MP3)PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalistGUESTS:

Peter Dunlap Shohl, Alaska cartoonist, artist

LIVE: Wed, November 17, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, November 17, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: