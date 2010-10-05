Hometown, Alaska: God in Alaska, Part 1

On the next Hometown, Alaska we will begin a two-part series on “God in Alaska”. This show parallels the PBS series, “God in America” which begins Monday, October 11th on KAKM Channel 7. On the October 6, at 2pm on Hometown, Alaska join host Teeka Ballas and her guests as we first look at Alaska Native faiths and beliefs and the introduction of the Russian Orthodox Church. That’s Hometown, Alaska on KSKA, Anchorage.



HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalist

GUESTS:





Paul Ongtooguk , UAA School of Education Faculty member; founder and co-director, Alaskool

, UAA School of Education Faculty member; founder and co-director, Alaskool Father Michael Oleksa, priest with the Russian Orthodox Church, he has been recognized as an "Elder" by the Alaska Federation of Natives, a Distinguished Public Servant by the Board of Regents of the University of Alaska, and honored by the Alaska State Legislature and the National Governors

LIVE: Wednesday, October 6, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wednesday, October 6, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.

