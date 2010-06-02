Hometown, Alaska: Homegrown Tomatoes and Other Veggies
Tall cold frame used by Red Edge Design to grow tomatoes in. It is made of all recycled materials. Photo courtesy of Saskia Esslinger
There’s only two things that money can’t buy, and that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes. Or so the song goes. Growing veggies in Alaska's tough climate can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. Join host Ellen Lockyer in picking the minds of master gardener and horticulturist, Julie Riley from the UAF Cooperative Extension Service to find how do you can get homegrown tomatoes, and more, in a subarctic climate this week on Hometown, Alaska.
- Tips for Growing Tomatoes in the North
- Tomato Garden: Growing Tomatoes in Alaska
- The Weedy Reader: Tomatoes
- Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Red Edge Design
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Ellen Lockyer, KSKAGUESTS:
- Julie Riley, master gardener and horticulturist, UAF Cooperative Extension Service
