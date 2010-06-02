Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hometown, Alaska: Homegrown Tomatoes and Other Veggies

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published June 2, 2010 at 11:36 AM AKDT

Tall cold frame used by Red Edge Design to grow tomatoes in. It is made of all recycled materials. Photo courtesy of Saskia Esslinger

There’s only two things that money can’t buy, and that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes.  Or so the song goes.  Growing veggies in Alaska's tough climate can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. Join host Ellen Lockyer in picking the minds of  master gardener and horticulturist, Julie Riley from the UAF Cooperative Extension Service to find how do you can get homegrown tomatoes, and more,  in a subarctic climate this week on Hometown, Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Ellen Lockyer, KSKAGUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wed, June 2, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, June 2, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Hometown, Alaska
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko