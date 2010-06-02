Hometown, Alaska: Homegrown Tomatoes and Other Veggies

Tall cold frame used by Red Edge Design to grow tomatoes in. It is made of all recycled materials. Photo courtesy of Saskia Esslinger

There’s only two things that money can’t buy, and that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes. Or so the song goes. Growing veggies in Alaska's tough climate can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. Join host Ellen Lockyer in picking the minds of master gardener and horticulturist, Julie Riley from the UAF Cooperative Extension Service to find how do you can get homegrown tomatoes, and more, in a subarctic climate this week on Hometown, Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Ellen Lockyer, KSKAGUESTS:

Julie Riley, master gardener and horticulturist, UAF Cooperative Extension Service

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wed, June 2, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, June 2, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: