Hometown, Alaska: Cooking it Right

Summer is around the bend and dinner parties, BBQs and potlucks are on just about everybody’s calendar. Unfortunately that usually means lowering our palate’s standards. There are many standard American-fare dishes that most Americans just don’t know how to cook. Tune into Hometown, Alaska when host Teeka Ballas and culinary experts, Chef Ellen Robertson and Chef Guy Conley take your calls and discuss how to make the foods we take for granted a scrumptious experience.

HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalist
GUESTS:

Chef Ellen Robertson, personal chef and caterer, Heart and Soul Food

Chef Guy Conley, head chef, Ginger Restaurant

