Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hometown, Alaska: Cooking it Right

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 26, 2010 at 10:39 AM AKDT

Summer is around the bend and dinner parties, BBQs and potlucks are on just about everybody’s calendar. Unfortunately that usually means lowering our palate’s standards. There are many standard American-fare dishes that most Americans just don’t know how to cook. Tune into Hometown, Alaska when host Teeka Ballas and culinary experts, Chef Ellen Robertson and Chef Guy Conley take your calls and discuss how to make the foods we take for granted a scrumptious experience.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalistGUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wed, May 26, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 26, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Hometown, Alaska
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack