Hometown, Alaska: South of the Border meets the Arctic

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 4, 2010 at 5:44 PM AKDT

On Cinco de Mayo, many of Anchorage's Mexican restaurants are planning to celebrate. But what's it like to be a transplanted Mexican in Alaska's biggest city? Where can help be found if it's needed? Join host Ellen Lockyer and guests, Mexican consul, Senor Javier Abud Osuna and Anchorage resident and community activist, Eric Cordero who was born and raised in Mexico City on this week's Hometown, Alaska Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 pm.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00 pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageGUESTS:

  • Senor Javier Abud Osuna,Mexican consul,  Consulado de Mexico,  Anchorage
  • Eric Cordero, naturalized US citizen, born and raised Mexico City, seven year Alaska resident living in Palmer

LIVE: Wed, May 5, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT: Wed, May 5, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.

  • Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Hometown, Alaska
Kristin Spack
