Hometown, Alaska: Entrepreneurial Spirit

What does it take to become an entrepreneur?Challenging economic times give birth to the entrepreneurs among us. On today’s Hometown, Alaska, two experts join host Kathleen McCoy to talk about Alaska’s climate for raising up innovators of the Next Big Thing.We’ll talk to 17-year-old CEO Tyler Arnold of Anchorage, who isn’t going to college next year. Instead, he’ll be running his global IT services company from right here in Anchorage.We’ll also talk with Allan Johnston, who proudly boasts the title of “Chief Encouragement Officer” for The Entrepreneurs and Mentors Network Inc., a not for profit corporation that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in Alaska. Johnston is a key mover behind the Alaska Business Plan Competition, which just named its winners on April 24.Participate in conversation about the entrepreneurial spirit this after from 2:00 - 3:00 pm on Hometown, Alaska.Download Audio (MP3)LINKS:

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalist

