Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hometown, Alaska: Public Art in Anchorage

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 20, 2010 at 3:00 PM AKDT

A huge new public art project will become a keynote of downtown Anchorage when it is unveiled next week in front of the Anchorage Museum at Rasmusen Center. 'Habitat' (pictured right) is 24 feet tall and 37,000 pounds, and consists of a series 57 of stainless steel boxes in the shape of a seated man. What does it mean? Why is it important? And what do we want from public art? Participate in the conversation with host Charles Wohlforth on this week's Hometown, Alaska Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Download Audio (MP3)PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth, independent journalist and Alaskan authorGUESTS:

  • Antony Gormley, artist
  • Julie Decker, PhD, artist
  • Jocelyn Young, curator of public art, Municipality of Anchorage

LIVE: Wed, April 21, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, April 21, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Hometown, Alaska
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack