Hometown, Alaska: Teaching in the Bush

Students in Elim, AK take a break from the classroom to venture outside to hunt for a Christmas tree last December. Photo from Nick's Adventures in the Bush.A shortage of textbooks and classroom supplies, subsistence seasons, fluctuating populations – these are just a few of the issues teachers in rural Alaska must contend with. This week on Hometown, Alaska host Teeka Ballas and her guests will take your phone calls and discuss the challenges, the obstacles and the joys that make teaching in the Bush a unique experience. Participate in the conversation on Hometown, Alaska Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Tim Jester , Associate Professor and Coordinator, Elementary Preservice Program Department of Teaching and Learning, University of Alaska Anchorage

Shirley Holloway, President / CEO, Avante-Garde Learning Foundation

