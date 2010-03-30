Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska: Cook Inlet Environment

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 30, 2010 at 4:56 PM AKDT

Cook Inlet surrounds Anchorage on three sides, providing us with salmon, Alaska’s largest port, wildlife such as beluga whales, and oil and gas. It’s also where we get rid of sewage and other pollution. Some of the discharges to the inlet are unique. Few other communities in the United States lack secondary sewage treatment systems, and nowhere else in America are oil drilling platforms allowed to discharge their waste in the ocean. Do these practices have any impact on the environment?

HOST: Charles Wohlforth, independent journalist and Alaskan authorGUESTS:

