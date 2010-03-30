Hometown, Alaska: Cook Inlet Environment
Cook Inlet surrounds Anchorage on three sides, providing us with salmon, Alaska’s largest port, wildlife such as beluga whales, and oil and gas. It’s also where we get rid of sewage and other pollution. Some of the discharges to the inlet are unique. Few other communities in the United States lack secondary sewage treatment systems, and nowhere else in America are oil drilling platforms allowed to discharge their waste in the ocean. Do these practices have any impact on the environment?
- Alaska Center for the Environment: Cook Inlet clean water
- Alaska Waste Water and Utility: Cook Inlet and waste water
- Cook Inletkeeper: Beluga whale
- Resource Development Council for Alaska: Beluga whale endangered species listing
HOST: Charles Wohlforth, independent journalist and Alaskan authorGUESTS:
- Alli Harvey, sustainable communities coordinator, Alaska Center for the Environment
- Brett Jokela, assistant general manager, Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
- Bob Shavelson, executive director, Cook Inletkeeper
- Jason Brune, executive director, Resource Development Council for Alaska
