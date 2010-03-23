Hometown, Alaska: Starting Over

One workplace economist suggests that workers under 35 will look for jobs every 3 - 5 years, and those over 35 every 5 - 8 years. So the notion of ‘starting over’ isn’t faced solely by mid-career workers suddenly downsized. Our fragile and shifting economy means workers of every age and experience level may find themselves redefining and recasting their work life several times.So what does that look like in Alaska? Joining host Kathleen McCoy will be Terry Weight, who manages a state job center in Eagle River and a youth center in Anchorage, and Linda Roe, who faced perhaps the ultimate ‘start over’ when her husband and the father of their six children was killed in an auto accident in 2006. Linda is on her way to becoming a nurse. If you’ve got a ‘start over’ story, please call in and share it Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 pm on Hometown, Alaska.LINKS:

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalistGUESTS:

Linda Roe , starting over as a nursing student

Terry Weight, manager a State of Alaska Job Center

