Hometown, Alaska: How to Create a Healthy Happy Home on Your Own

Managing a career, maintaining a home, affording daycare and raising a happy child - These are all things single parents have to deal with every day. This week on Hometown, Alaska join host Teeka Ballas and her guests Karen Halpin from Alaska Parent Information and Resource Center and Anchorage social worker, Richard Steinzeig as they take your calls and discuss the issues single parents face and the solutions that are available.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalistGUESTS:

Karen Halpin , Education Specialist, Alaska Parent Information and Resource Center / Federal Programs (AKPIRC)

, Education Specialist, Alaska Parent Information and Resource Center / Federal Programs (AKPIRC) Richard Steinzeig, MSW, LCSW, Anchorage Social Worker

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wed, March 17, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, March 17, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: