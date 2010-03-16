Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska: How to Create a Healthy Happy Home on Your Own

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 16, 2010 at 5:29 PM AKDT

Managing a career, maintaining a home, affording daycare and raising a happy child - These are all things single parents have to deal with every day. This week on Hometown, Alaska join host Teeka Ballas and her guests  Karen Halpin from Alaska Parent Information and Resource Center and Anchorage social worker, Richard Steinzeig as they take your calls and discuss the issues single parents face and the solutions that are available.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Teeka Ballas, independent journalistGUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometownalaska@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE: Wed, March 17, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, March 17, 2010 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
