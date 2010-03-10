Hometown, Alaska: How Dogs Help Humans

You might have heard him huffing and puffing and wandering around the studio during today's program. In addition to Corey Aist of Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs and Renee Leyland from Stone Soap Group Pet Therapy, Snap was a guest on this week's Hometown, Alaska. Photo by Kristin SpackThe thunder of doggy paws can be heard all over Alaska during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. But man's best friend has many other talents, too. Some dogs guide the blind. Some dig avalanche victims out of the snow. Some are getting through to autistic youngsters. This week on Hometown, Alaska host Ellen Lockyer explores how dogs help humans.

