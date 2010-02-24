Hometown, Alaska: Anchorage Bicycle Plan

Anchorage already has 214 miles of multi-use trails meandering along Anchorage’s wooded creek corridors and coastline. The proposed new bike plan would more than double this, into a 508 mile network aimed at providing bike commuters efficient access to workplaces, shopping areas, parks, schools and other destinations throughout the Municipality of Anchorage. Residents can offer testimony on the plan at the Anchorage Assembly on March 2.This week on Hometown, Alaska, guests Lori Schanche and Brian Litmans will join host Kathleen McCoy to explain the plan, how it would unfold over time, and how it stacks up to evolving bicycle use in other cities, including other snowy ones.

