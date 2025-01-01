Free For All: The Public Library - Community Screenings Across Alaska

Alaska Public Media is proud to partner with Independent Lens and libraries across Alaska to bring you free screenings of the inspiring new documentary Free For All: The Public Library. This film showcases the history and enduring importance of public libraries as a sanctuary for learning, community, and free access to information.

ABOUT THE FILM

Free For All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen—from the pioneering women behind the Free Library Movement to today’s librarians who continue to serve communities in a time of closures and book bans. Directed by Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor, this documentary celebrates public libraries as one of the most democratic institutions in America—where everything is free, and the doors are open to all.

Run Time: 60 min. ⠀ Rating: Not rated

COMMUNITY SCREENINGS

Join us at libraries and special venues across Alaska for a free screening of Free For All: The Public Library. Engage in meaningful discussions, meet fellow community members, and celebrate the role of libraries in our lives.