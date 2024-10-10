Watch our 2024 Debate for the State: U.S. House

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2024: U.S. House, a statewide debate between the top two candidates for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After the August primary, incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican challenger Nick Begich have pulled far ahead of the other candidates and will go head-to-head in a live debate on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Alaska Public Media Chief Editor and Vice President of Journalism Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Senior Anchor Rebecca Palsha will moderate as the two candidates clarify their positions and make the case for your vote in the November election.

Hear what sets these two candidates’ platforms apart on the economy, reproductive rights, immigration, political division and more.

This year, Alaska Public Media is reaching out to community organizations around the state to hear the questions that they want the candidates to answer, and viewers can even weigh in during the show. Tell the moderators what issues matter most to you with our live polling during the program.

After the debate is done, you can hear analysis of the candidates’ performance later this month on Alaska Insight when Lori Townsend moderates a discussion with Alaska political reporters recapping the debate on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

The debate will air live on:

Television

Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM 7.1)

KTUU Channel 2

KTOO 360TV

Online Livestream

Alaska Public Media on YouTube

Alaska Public Media on Facebook

KTUU on YouTube

KTUU on Facebook

KTOO 360TV on Apple TV, Roku, and KTOO.org/watch

alaskapublic.org

Radio

Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA FM 91.1, 91.9 FM Girdwood)