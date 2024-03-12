One With The Whale Screening - April 9 - SOLD OUT

Join Alaska Public Media, in partnership with North by North, the Anchorage International Film Festival, and the Anchorage Museum for a free screening of the Independent Lens film, One With The Whale. The event will take place in the Anchorage Museum auditorium theater on Tuesday, April 9, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., the film running at 7 p.m., and a Q&A with Director Peter Chelkowski following the film.

Hunting whales is a matter of life or death for the residents of St. Lawrence. When a shy Alaska Native teen becomes the youngest person ever to harpoon a whale for his village, his family is blindsided by thousands of people from around the world brutally attacking him online—without full perspective on the importance of the hunt to his community's well-being. Watch the trailer now to learn more.

The film has been received by critical acclaim and has filled theaters around the world, so RSVP is recommended. Seats made available by cancellations and no-shows will be given out on a first-come first-served basis the evening of the event, but seating is limited, and spots cannot be guaranteed to those who do not RSVP. To get your name on the list, head to the Anchorage Museum website here.

---NOTE: THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT---

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Auditorium, Anchorage Museum (625 C St. Anchorage, AK). Enter via the special events entrance on 7th Ave.

TICKETS: Registration is recommended as space is limited. Click here to get tickets.

This event is brought to you in partnership with the Anchorage Museum and the Anchorage International Film Festival.