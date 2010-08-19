Talk of Alaska: Lisa Murkowski, Republican Candidate for US Senate

As the primary election approaches, Alaska’s senior US Senator faces a challenge from the right. Is it time for a change in Washington? Senator Lisa Murkowski appears on the next special Talk of Alaska, responding to your questions about health care, energy and Alaska’s place in the national political picture.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Lisa Murkowski, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, August 19. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide