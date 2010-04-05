Anchorage Municipal Election: Voter Resources
Over the past few weeks, KSKA has gathered Anchorage assembly candidates, school board candidates, and new stories in order to better prepare you for the Anchorage Municipal election on Tuesday, April 6, 2010.Below you'll find all of this year's municipal election coverage from KSKA as well as links to other websites with helpful information for voters: KSKA Municipal Election Coverage 2010:
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly, Seat A
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly, Seat D
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly, Seat F
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly, Seat H
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly, Seat J
- RUNNING: Anchorage School Board, Seat A
- RUNNING: Anchorage School Board, Seat B
- Proposition 1: Road Projects
- Proposition 2: Public Safety Improvement
- Proposition 3: Fire Service and Fire Protection
- Proposition 4: Public Transportation
- Proposition 5: Land Exchange
- A Closer Look: Anchorage Spring Ballot Propositions
- Metro News: Mayor Sullivan describes this year’s legislative proposals
