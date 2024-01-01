PBS LearningMedia
PBS LearningMedia brings the world to your home and your virtual classroom. PBS and Alaska Public Media have curated FREE, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more just for teachers like you.
- Sign up for a free PBS LearningMedia account (you can use Google or Facebook).
- Search for resources then filter the results by your grade band and content area.
- To save an item, simply click the heart.
- Find your list of Favorites in a list via your Dashboard.
- You can even organize Favorites into Folders.
- For help search the FAQs
- Watch the video: Tips for Distance Learning
Not finding something you need on PBS LearningMedia, or have a question about using it? We’re here to help. Simply email your question to education@alaskapublic.org and we’ll get back to you very quickly!