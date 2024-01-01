Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
PBS LearningMedia

PBS LearningMedia brings the world to your home and your virtual classroom. PBS and Alaska Public Media have curated FREE, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more just for teachers like you.

  • Sign up for a free PBS LearningMedia account (you can use Google or Facebook).
  • Search for resources then filter the results by your grade band and content area.
  • To save an item, simply click the heart.
  • Find your list of Favorites in a list via your Dashboard.
  • You can even organize Favorites into Folders.
  • For help search the FAQs
  • Watch the video: Tips for Distance Learning
Not finding something you need on PBS LearningMedia, or have a question about using it? We’re here to help. Simply email your question to education@alaskapublic.org and we’ll get back to you very quickly!