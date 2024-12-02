Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 2, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKST
a woman in a blue coat
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters at her Anchorage office on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has a crucial position in the current Congressional makeup. Plus, an Anchorage lawmaker argues against Trump's nominee to lead the federal health department. And, a family services coordinator makes a difference for Anchorage elementary schoolers.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
