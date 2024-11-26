Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy confirms he will not leave his office for a job in the Trump administration. Plus, the newly-formed majority in the Alaska House announces key committee chairs. And, a new project in Nome highlights the differences in Alaska's Indigenous languages.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.