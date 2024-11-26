Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy confirms he will not leave his office for a job in the Trump administration. Plus, the newly-formed majority in the Alaska House announces key committee chairs. And, a new project in Nome highlights the differences in Alaska's Indigenous languages.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.