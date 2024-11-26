Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKST
man points to light pole
Nikolai Avalnun points to a light pole that he says was marked by a bullet Monday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy confirms he will not leave his office for a job in the Trump administration. Plus, the newly-formed majority in the Alaska House announces key committee chairs. And, a new project in Nome highlights the differences in Alaska's Indigenous languages.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
