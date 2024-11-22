Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 22, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKST
Hundreds flock to see a dead fin whale on Anchorage's mudflats on Nov. 20, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's U.S. senators have differed greatly on confirming judges in the twilight of the Biden administration. Plus, jurors deliver a verdict in a lawsuit over whether the state did enough to prevent a jailed woman's suicide attempt. And scientists try to learn about how a beached whale in Anchorage lived and died.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Robyne in Fairbanks
Evan Erickson in Kwethluk

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.
Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
