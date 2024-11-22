Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 22, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's U.S. senators have differed greatly on confirming judges in the twilight of the Biden administration. Plus, jurors deliver a verdict in a lawsuit over whether the state did enough to prevent a jailed woman's suicide attempt. And scientists try to learn about how a beached whale in Anchorage lived and died.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Robyne in Fairbanks

Evan Erickson in Kwethluk

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.