Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKDT
a pumpkin
Snow coats Anchorage Halloween decorations on Oct. 31, 2024, as forecasters warn that freezing rain could make for slippery trick-or-treating. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two Kenai troopers are indicted on felony assault charges after violently arresting the wrong man. Plus, Anchorage officials prepare hotel rooms for homeless residents to shelter in over the winter. And, a Coast Guard cutter docked in Homer transforms into a floating haunted house.

Reports tonight:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Simon Lopez in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
