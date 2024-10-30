Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
a rescue
Rescue workers carry children after flooding on Kotzebue on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (From Northwest Arctic Borough Facebook page)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kotzebue residents react to last week's flooding and anticipate more in the future. Plus, campaign finance regulators weigh whether a political action committee failed to disclose its donors. And, a veteran's organization provides firewood and snow shoveling to vets in need.

Reports tonight from:

Jill Fratis, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey