Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Kotzebue residents react to last week's flooding and anticipate more in the future. Plus, campaign finance regulators weigh whether a political action committee failed to disclose its donors. And, a veteran's organization provides firewood and snow shoveling to vets in need.
Reports tonight from:
Jill Fratis, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.