Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKDT
Water floods a road in Kotzebue.
Flooding near Kotzebue's harbor on Oct. 22, 2024 (Courtesy Brenda Evak II)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A record-setting rain and snow event disrupts travel in the Fairbanks area. Plus, the closure of a century-old fish plant leaves King Cove residents uncertain about the future. And, Southeast Alaska's High school honor band and choir perform in Petersburg.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Eric Stone in King Cove
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey