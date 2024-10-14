Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's candidates for U.S. House debate the issues, less than a month from Election Day. Plus, Fairbanks has a new borough mayor. And, Wrangell students hand-craft ornaments out of clay for this year's Capitol Christmas Tree.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Robyne in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.