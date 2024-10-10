Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:36 PM AKDT
a tiger
The Alaska Zoo's newest addition, Natasha, came from a zoo in Kansas. (Courtesy Alaska Zoo Staff)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As tastes change in Japan, the lucrative Alaska herring market is disappearing. Plus, the Alaska Zoo gets a new addition: an Amur tiger.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Anna Canny in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Japan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
