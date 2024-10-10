Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As tastes change in Japan, the lucrative Alaska herring market is disappearing. Plus, the Alaska Zoo gets a new addition: an Amur tiger.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak

Anna Canny in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Japan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.