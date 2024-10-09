Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT
brown bears
A sow brown bear walks with two cubs through the forest at Pack Creek on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

New data shows Alaska donors are more likely to back moderate legislative candidates. And a Juneau hunter survives a harrowing brown bear attack.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Adelyn Baxter and Ava White in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Anna Canny in Juneau
Yolanda Ramos and Brian Hunter in Akiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
