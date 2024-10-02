Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:59 AM AKDT
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case in his office on Oct. 1, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Questions remain after an Anchorage police officer is deemed "legally" justified in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. Plus, Ketchikan leaders honor Nettie Jones, an Indigenous woman who fought to desegregate Alaska schools. And, anglers in Nikolski compete in their annual silver salmon derby.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Nikolski
Jamie Diep in Seward

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
