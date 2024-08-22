Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKDT
dogs
Haze smiles as he waits to pull a sled at the Norris Glacier dog sledding camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage elected officials consider changes in response to recent police shootings. Plus, biologists look for a wolf that bit two people, and warn against feeding wild animals. And, summer sled dog tours help sustain Alaska mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
