Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage elected officials consider changes in response to recent police shootings. Plus, biologists look for a wolf that bit two people, and warn against feeding wild animals. And, summer sled dog tours help sustain Alaska mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.