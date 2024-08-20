Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case speaks to reporters on Aug. 19, 2024 at APD headquarters. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The youngest female convicted of murder in Alaska wins an appeal, opening the door for others. Plus, an investigation says an Anchorage Police officer's fatal shooting is justified. And, the first ever Miss Alaska Pacific Island pageant is held in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
