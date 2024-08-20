Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The youngest female convicted of murder in Alaska wins an appeal, opening the door for others. Plus, an investigation says an Anchorage Police officer's fatal shooting is justified. And, the first ever Miss Alaska Pacific Island pageant is held in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.