Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After wind and flooding over the weekend, western Alaska braces for another storm. Plus, Anchorage's police chief responds to outcry after officers shot and killed a teenager. And a class learns that harvesting devil's club is about more than just putting on gloves.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.