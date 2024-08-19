Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 19, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKDT
flooding
Severe flooding is seen in the coastal community of Kwigillingok on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Courtesy Lewis Martin)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After wind and flooding over the weekend, western Alaska braces for another storm. Plus, Anchorage's police chief responds to outcry after officers shot and killed a teenager. And a class learns that harvesting devil's club is about more than just putting on gloves.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
