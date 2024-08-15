Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two troopers are charged with assault after arresting the wrong man in Kenai. Plus, an Eagle River Republican running for reelection faces opposition from within her own party. And, Anchorage students head back to school.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Eagle River

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Ava White in Palmer

Olivia Schmidt in Petersburg

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.