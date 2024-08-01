Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:37 PM AKDT
A woman plays with her daughter on a couch.
Emily Joyce, plays with her daughter Penelope at their home in Eagle River on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

New school start times have Anchorage families wondering where they’ll find care for young kids. Plus, cases of whooping cough are on the rise in Alaska. And, Seldovia hosts a summer concert series on the water.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Jamie Diep in Seldovia

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
