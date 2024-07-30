Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Alaska Public Media
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Akiak
Almost two dozen cases handled by former Judge Joshua Kindred are under review. Plus, illegal fishing in Bristol Bay prompts an emergency closure. And, a new food truck brings Puerto Rican flavors to the Kenai Peninsula.

Csaey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Simon Lopez in Homer
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
